Dubai airline launches weekly flights to new destination

The carrier plans to increase the frequency to daily service from April 18

Dubai-based airline flydubai on Wednesday touched down at Milan Bergamo Airport (BGY) to a water cannon salute and warm welcome by the airport officials.

This marks the start of the airline's five-times weekly operations to the city, growing its network in Italy to four points including Catania, Naples and Pisa.

Flights to Milan Bergamo Airport (BGY) started on March 10 with a five-times weekly service. The carrier will increase the frequency to a daily service from April 18.

Emirates will codeshare on these routes and the flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB), offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “There is a large demand for travel from Dubai and the region and our flights to Milan-Bergamo, as well as the other points in Italy, will give passengers the opportunity to enjoy convenient direct operations to some of Italy’s most attractive regions.”

Emilio Bellingardi, Managing Director of SACBO, said: “Passengers can not only access the heart of one of the most popular and attractive tourist destinations in the world, they can also benefit from a large network of connections.”

Bergamo, a historic city in northern Italy, has been designated alongside Brescia as the Italian Capital of Culture for 2023. This prestigious title recognises the city's vibrant cultural scene, with a year-long programme of exhibitions, concerts, performances, and other events highlighting its artistic heritage and contemporary creativity.

Flight details

Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Milan Bergamo Airport (BGY) will operate five times a week. The frequency will increase to a daily service from April 18.

