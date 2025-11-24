Dubai Airshow crash 'isolated occurrence'; Tejas maker HAL issues statement

Calling the tragic crash of the light combat aircraft Tejas during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow an "isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances", maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday asserted that there is "no impact" on its business operations, financial performance or future deliveries.

In a stock exchange filing, the state-owned company stated that it is extending full support and cooperation to the agencies investigating the crash and will keep stakeholders informed of any material developments.

"We would like to bring to your attention that the recent incident during the aerial display at the Dubai Airshow is an isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances," the company said in the exchange filing.

"We would like to assure that there is no impact on the Company's business operations, financial performance or its future deliveries. The Company is extending its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation. The Company will continue to keep the stakeholders informed of any material developments," the company further added.

The stocks of defence sector major Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) tanked by about 9 per cent in early trade on Monday. The Public Sector Unit's (PSUs) stock declined as much as 8.48 per cent to Rs4,205.25 at open on the BSE. At the time of filing this report, HAL's stock was trading at Rs4,452.20, down 142.80 points or 3.11 per cent.

A Tejas aircraft of the IAF crashed at the Dubai Airshow 2025 on Friday, resulting in the death of the Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal. The last rites of Wing Commander were performed on Sunday at his native village, Patialkar, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Airshow, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in its statement.

HAL's Tejas aircraft is an indigenously developed, multi-role combat aircraft with a canard delta wing design, capable of air defence, reconnaissance, and strike missions.