Dubai, Abu Dhabi busiest international destinations for Mumbai airport

Regionally, passenger traffic to the Middle East accounted for 55% of the total traffic from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 9:47 AM

Dubai and Abu Dhabi were the busiest destinations for Mumbai International Airport in the past year. The Indian airport handled 2.3 million passengers to and from Dubai from April 2022 to March 2023 followed by Abu Dhabi (0.8 million), London (0.7m), Singapore (0.7m), Jeddah (0.5m), Doha (0.5m), Bangkok (0.5m), Muscat (0.4m), Kuwait (0.3m) and Riyad (0.2m)

In total, 44 million passengers used Mumbai airport, including 11.2 million international passengers, during the 12-month period.

In addition to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport is connected to Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah as well.

Since UAE is home to a large number of the Indian diaspora and Dubai is one the most popular tourist destinations for Indians, UAE-India is one of the busiest air corridors in the region with millions of people travelling between the two countries every year.

Currently, around 3.5 million Indians live and work in the UAE in various fields of life. The two countries recently also signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) to boost trade and ease trade restrictions on various products.

In 2022, India was the top destination for Dubai International (DXB) airport with 9.8 million passengers, the highest from any country.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates was the third largest carrier from Mumbai airport, accounting for 10 per cent of the passenger share after IndiGo (17%) and Air India (12%).

Regionally, passenger traffic to the Middle East accounted for 55 per cent of the total traffic from the Mumbai airport.

ALSO READ: