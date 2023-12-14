Dubai: 4.4 million passengers expected to pass through DXB this festive season

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 10:12 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 10:14 PM

Dubai Airports announced that Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's most connected and biggest international airport, is primed for peak season and ready to facilitate a diverse range of offerings this holiday season.

DXB will welcome an estimated 4.4 million passengers through its doors between December 15 and 31, with the average total daily traffic reaching 258,000.

The hub is preparing for an exceptional spike in guest numbers on Friday, December 22, the busiest day for the airport, welcoming an estimated 279,000 passengers.

As Dubai continues to cement itself as a popular destination during the winter, a surge in arrivals is anticipated to hit during the last two weekends of the year, with half a million passengers – mainly comprising point to point traffic, expected to arrive over six days from December 22 to 24, and from December 29 to 31.

Across Terminals 1, 2 and 3, the airport will host a series of activities, from a 3D photo opportunity in a giant snow globe and visits form a range of festive performers who will be handing out chocolates and other gifts, to the chance for little travellers to meet Santa and his elves and receive special presents.

Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said, "We welcomed new airlines and additional flights at DXB at the start of the winter to help attract a growing number of visitors to Dubai and connect them to even more cities. With the holiday spirit in full swing, we're prepared for this travel peak – your passport to a memorable experience. Backed by a state-of-the-art airport operations control centre, our dedicated teams across DXB are committed to making the festive travel experience cheerful and bright. Working closely with our partners to ensure your holiday travel is truly magical, we hope the added festive-themed activities will add a touch of wonder to their experience at DXB."

ALSO READ: