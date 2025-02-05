'Destination of the future': Ras Al Khaimah airport posts record passenger traffic in 2024

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport recorded a 28% growth in arrivals in 2024, nearly double the figures from 2022. The increase brought over 661,000 passengers to the emirate and this is largely attributed to the flight connectivity.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism, mentioned that Ras Al Khaimah Airport will continue to focus on enhancing connectivity. The aim is to increase the number of direct flights as part of the city's growth strategy.

Direct flights from nine cities, including Bucharest, Prague, Moscow, Almaty, Tashkent, Warsaw, Katowice, Jeddah, and Hyderabad, have opened new markets, significantly boosting the emirate's tourism sector.

Phillps noted, "Ras Al Khaimah is now seen as a great tourism destination in many of our source markets, from India to China, Western Europe, and in the GCC. But, especially domestically, we remain the number one place in the UAE for domestic tourism."

Ras Al Khaimah's tourism revenue increased by 12% due to higher visitor spending. One key factor in the tourism growth was the longer average stay duration of seven nights among international visitors, which contributed alongside Ras Al Khaimah's diverse offerings like cultural heritage, beaches, and mountain adventures.

In partnership with Musandam in Oman and nearby Ras Al Khaimah, the See Double summer campaign successfully contributed to tourism growth by providing a unique experience. Phillip said, "The idea let's you stay in Ras Al Khaimah while enjoying a day in Musandam, participating in all their activities. Plus, the ocean there is different from ours."

The MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment grew by 15%, reflecting Ras Al Khaimah's diversification beyond its traditional beach and adventure offerings.

"The increase in MICE visitors highlights how Ras Al Khaimah is evolving beyond its reputation as a beach and adventure destination. It's becoming a hub for business events and conferences, which play a critical role in supporting our economy," said Phillips.

As part of its vision to become a "destination of the future," Ras Al Khaimah prioritises accessibility and inclusivity. The emirate has partnered with Sage Inclusion to benchmark its accessibility offerings and identify areas for improvement. Efforts include addressing the needs of travellers with mobility, cognitive, and sensory challenges, ensuring that everyone feels welcome. Looking ahead, Ras Al Khaimah has set its sights on attracting 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030. Achieving this ambitious goal will involve doubling the number of hotel rooms in the Emirates. New luxury and lifestyle hotels, including Wynn Resort, Nobu, JW Marriott, and Rove Hotel, are set to significantly enhance the emirate's capacity and appeal. Phillips highlighted the importance of maintaining a diversified tourism strategy. "We want Ras Al Khaimah to be a destination for everyone, whether for leisure, business, or cultural exploration. We focus on creating unforgettable experiences that cater to all types of travellers," he said. ALSO READ: 'Dubai is world's airport': Sheikh Mohammed marks 10 years of DXB as busiest international hub Dubai flights: Emirates closes first-class check-in area at DXB for upgrade