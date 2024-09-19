Delta apologises after emergency landing leaves passengers bleeding

The first centre will bring together academic researchers and practitioners from the private sector to develop and share best practices in responsible AI
US airline Delta apologised on Thursday after a recent flight had to make an emergency landing due to a cabin pressure problem, with local media reporting the incident caused passengers to bleed from the nose and ears.
The US Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the September 15 incident on a flight from Salt Lake City in the southwestern state of Utah to Portland, Oregon in the Pacific Northwest.
Delta said in a statement emailed to AFP that the aircraft, carrying 140 passengers, "was unable to pressurise above 10,000 feet".
After the plane landed, 10 people were checked or treated by medical personnel who met the flight at the gate, it added.
"We sincerely apologize to our customers for their experience on flight 1203 on Sept. 15," the statement said.
"The flight crew followed procedures to return to SLC where our teams on the ground supported our customers with their immediate needs."
Local station KSL TV interviewed passengers who described seeing people gripping their heads in pain or bleeding from their ears or noses not long after the plane took off.
Passenger Jaci Purser told KSL TV she felt a stabbing pain in her ear.
"I grabbed my ear, and I pulled my hand back, and there was blood on it," she said.
Delta said the plane's oxygen masks did not deploy.
The Boeing 737-900 aircraft was repaired and was back in service the day after the incident, Delta said.
The plane is not part of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet, which brought renewed scrutiny to the embattled aviation giant in January when a fuselage panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight, necessitating an emergency landing.
