Delhi airport operator says all flight operations back to normal after glitch

A malfunction in the system used to generate flight plans had led to the delays

Published: Sat 8 Nov 2025, 10:35 PM

Delhi International Airport said on Saturday all flight operations were running at the airport as normal, after a technical glitch led to delays of hundreds of flights over the past two days at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

A malfunction in the system used to generate flight plans had led to the delays. India's airports authority had said late on Friday that the system was "up and running" after a technical glitch.

The system, known as Automatic Message Switching System, was restored to automatic mode by Saturday afternoon, the Indian government said in a statement.

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu has ordered officials to plan for system upgrades, including additional or fallback servers to bolster air traffic operations, the government said.