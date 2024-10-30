DAE logs $310.8 million net profit Jan-Sep 2024

Image for illustrative purposes. — File photo

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported its financial results for the nine months ending on 30th September, 2024, logging $310.8 million in net profit, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of $110.2 million or 54.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, profit before tax settled at $326.6 million for the same period, compared to $207.5 million last year.

Total revenue was $1.017 billion for the nine months, a YoY increase of $27.9 million, or 2.8 per cent, while operating profit before exceptional items was $512.1 million, an increase of $47.6 million or 10.2 per cent.

Total assets hit $12.771 billion in the first nine months, compared to $12,262.5 million in the same period last year.