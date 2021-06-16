Covid-19: Flydubai, Al Hosn app tie up to make travel easier from Dubai
Passengers to be provided with digital verification of Covid-19-related medical records while travelling from Dubai
Flydubai has partnered with UAE’s official mobile application (app) Al Hosn for contact tracing and testing related to Covid-19 to provide passengers with digital verification of pandemic-related medical records while travelling from Dubai.
Flydubai becomes the first airline to partner with Al Hosn app to offer this service to its passengers.
Flydubai passengers can use the app at check-in counters and don’t need to present a printed copy of their negative Covid-19 PCR test result while travelling from Dubai.
This service is available for flydubai passengers departing from Terminal 2 of the Dubai International (DXB).
Plans to integrate the service for flydubai flights departing from Terminal 3 of the airport are in progress.
“We would like to thank Al Hosn for their partnership and support in implementing this digital verification facility and we are pleased to become the first airline to offer this service to the benefit of our passengers,” said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer, flydubai.
Al Hosn is jointly developed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and local health authorities and is endorsed by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).
Al Hosn is the official Covid-19 results app for the UAE and provides quick access to test results and vaccination information.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
