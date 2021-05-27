Aviation
Covid-19: Air India offers free date change facility for passengers

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 27, 2021
Reuters

The announcement regarding the same was made by the airline on its official Twitter account.


Air India is offering various waivers/flexibility to passengers who are holding tickets for international travel.

The airline has made the announcement because of the continued impact of Covid-19 across the world, which is bringing uncertainty in travel plans.

It has extended its offer of one free change in date, flight number or sector in its domestic network until June 30, 2021 for the convenience of passengers.




