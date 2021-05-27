- EVENTS
Covid-19: Air India offers free date change facility for passengers
The announcement regarding the same was made by the airline on its official Twitter account.
Air India is offering various waivers/flexibility to passengers who are holding tickets for international travel.
#FlyAI : Due to continued impact of COVID-19 across the globe bringing uncertainty in travel plans, Air India is offering various— Air India (@airindiain) May 27, 2021
Waivers/flexibility to passengers who are holding
tickets for international travel.
For more details please click on https://t.co/T2zGC24jDB pic.twitter.com/56V8Ry2uaq
#FlyAI: Due to the current pandemic situation, Air India has extended its offer of 1 free change in date, flight number or sector in its domestic network till 30th June, '21 for convenience of passengers. pic.twitter.com/aeNWPxtKJ8— Air India (@airindiain) May 27, 2021
The airline has made the announcement because of the continued impact of Covid-19 across the world, which is bringing uncertainty in travel plans.
#FlyAI: State Govts are issuing various entry & quarantine guidelines for visiting travellers. We are trying our best to update the advisory.We also appeal to passengers to check the state-specific requirements before travel.Updated advisory available at https://t.co/ueknr6rWdR pic.twitter.com/TlyExTJeY6— Air India (@airindiain) May 27, 2021
It has extended its offer of one free change in date, flight number or sector in its domestic network until June 30, 2021 for the convenience of passengers.
