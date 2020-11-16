Covid-19: Air India issues fresh directives for UAE-India travel

Air India has asked passengers to complete pre-registration documents before reaching the airport.

In a latest advisory to all travel agents, India’s national carrier Air India has released fresh directives regarding pre-flight registration of passengers from the UAE to India and ticket validity of visitors and tourists from India to the UAE.

An Air India official told Khaleej Times that passengers are required to fill out their details on the Air Suvidha portal or the New Delhi airport portal, wherever applicable.

Pre-registration documents also include health declaration forms and other formalities of the state the passenger is travelling to prescribes.

The official further said this is to avoid crowding at the check-in counters ahead of their departure or arrival in India. He also recommended that all passengers go through the requirements set by the state they wish to travel to well in advance of their departure.

Meanwhile, Indian nationals who are intending to travel to Dubai on visit or tourist visa or desire to obtain visa on arrival are permitted to travel if they are in possession of a valid return ticket. The passengers must be holding valid return tickets and not a single/conjunction ticket.