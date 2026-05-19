British Airways delays Dubai, Doha, Tel Aviv flights to August 1 amid conflict

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

British Airways has delayed resuming flights to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv by a month to August 1, the carrier's website showed on Tuesday.

The US-Israeli war against Iran has pushed a score of carriers to cancel flights to and from the region since the conflict began in late February.

"Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, we have made further changes to our flying schedule to provide greater clarity for our customers," a spokesperson for British Airways said in an emailed statement.

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The long-haul airline, owned by IAG, plans to reduce flights to the Middle East when services resume, while permanently dropping Jeddah as a destination, it had said in April.

The carrier also plans to reduce services to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Tel Aviv to one daily flight.

"We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are directly in touch with affected customers to offer them a range of options," the spokesperson said.