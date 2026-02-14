Bomb scare on IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport after threat note recovered in toilet

A bomb scare was reported on an IndiGo flight at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Saturday morning. The IndiGo flight 6E3074, scheduled to depart at 9:15am IST for Shillong, was moved to the isolation bay after a threat note was detected, Kolkata Airport Director said.

During boarding, crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment stating that there was a bomb inside the aircraft.

Passengers were removed from the aircraft immediately and security checks were conducted. Further information on the incident is awaited.

Last month, on January 23, IndiCo Flight 6E 2608, operating from Delhi to Pune, received a bomb threat upon arrival at Pune Airport. The threat was in the form of a handwritten note found in the aircraft's lavatory.

The flight landed safely at Pune airport, and all passengers were deboarded safely, as per sources.

The aircraft, scheduled to arrive at 8:40pm, landed at 9:24pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 at 9:27 pm. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control.

The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay. Apron Control immediately alerted Il concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened. Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

No suspicious or adverse findings were detected during the security checks. Upon completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations. The situation was handled in a coordinated and timely manner, and no further incident was reported.

[With inputs from ANI]