E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Boeing US factory workers to strike in blow to planemaker

The workers' first strike since 2008 will start at midnight Pacific time on Friday

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 9:25 AM

Boeing's US West Coast factory workers voted on Thursday to strike for higher pay, halting production of the planemaker's strongest-selling jet as it wrestles with chronic output delays and mounting debt.

The workers' first strike since 2008 will start at midnight Pacific time on Friday, just weeks after new CEO Kelly Ortberg was brought on in August to restore faith in the planemaker after a door panel blew off a near-new 737 MAX jet in mid-air in January.


ALSO READ:


More news from Business