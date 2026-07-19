Boeing focused on production, not new orders at Farnborough Airshow

The head of Boeing's commercial aeroplane unit said on Sunday the planemaker is studying a new round of production increases for its best-selling 737 MAX after it got regulator approval in May to raise production to 47 a month.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed an unprecedented production cap on the US company shortly after a 2024 mid-air emergency that revealed widespread production safety and quality lapses at Boeing.

"We're using the safety management system and our safety risk assessment on when we're stable and ready to go to the next rate," Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope told reporters at a roundtable ahead of the Farnborough Airshow.

"I've got the team focused on stabilising at 47. Once we get to 47, we'll go to 52, and then we'll just keep studying that." At the show, the company is focused on increasing and improving aircraft production, "not order announcement," she said.

"Backlog is incredibly strong. Demand is not our issue. If we announce some orders along the way, we'll celebrate with our customers based on if they want to do that," Pope said.

Instead, she said the planemaker's priority "is to listen" to customers and suppliers at the biennial international event that brings together executives from many of the industry's largest companies. "We're going to understand what their challenges are, and then we're going to update them on our products," she said.