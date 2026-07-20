Bahrain, Kuwait flights cancelled due to ongoing attacks: Which UAE routes are affected?

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Renewed hostilities across the region have forced some airlines to delay or outright cancel flights to countries facing continued Iranian attacks. Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan have borne the brunt of the attacks after a short-lived ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

On Monday, Reuters reported that the war’s mediators are proposing a 10-day ceasefire to defuse the ongoing tensions and revive the interim ceasefire deal signed in June.

At the same time, flights in the UAE have largely remained operational save for the last few days, with 16 flights being cancelled on Monday due to ongoing attacks.

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Etihad Airways

Kuwait: On Sunday, Etihad cancelled flights to and from Kuwait International Airport (KWI) due to “operational reasons,” the airline said in a statement on its website. It has since extended its cancellations until Monday, with flights EY653 and EY654 to and from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and KWI on 19 and 20 July.

Bahrain: Flight EY641 from Abu Dhabi to Bahrain International Airport (BAH) on Monday was delayed due to the airport’s closure, while the return flight EY642 from BAH to AUH on 20 July will also be delayed. EY641 was delayed for more than 6 hours, as per Bahrain Airport's website.

Flights to BAH have been impacted since Thursday morning, when an Etihad flight had to be diverted and returned to the UAE capital.

United States: Etihad Airways flight EY011 from AUH to O'Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago has faced some delays also due to “operational reasons” on Monday. Subsequently, the return flight EY012 from ORD to AUH on the same day will also be delayed.

Emirates

Kuwait: Flights EK853, EK855, EK857, and EK859 have been cancelled on Monday and Tuesday

Bahrain: Flights EK835, EK837, and EK839 from Dubai to Bahrain have been cancelled since Saturday onward as the country faces repeated drone attacks on its civil aviation navigation equipment and flight air traffic, according to Bahrain News Agency.

Flydubai

Bahrain: Flights FZ 023, FZ 021, FZ 029 from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to BAH have been cancelled on Monday, while FZ 029 was cancelled on Sunday. Flights 023 and 021 are scheduled to depart on Tuesday.

AirArabia

Kuwait: AirArabia flight 3L020 from AUH to KWI has been cancelled on Tuesday, while flight 3LO22 arrived late on Sunday and is due to arrive on schedule on Monday and Tuesday, according to the airline’s flight tracker.

Flights G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) have been cancelled on Monday and Tuesday, while flight G9121 arrived a few minutes late on Monday and is scheduled to depart on Tuesday.

Bahrain: Flight 3L015 arrived a few minutes late on Sunday and Monday, with flights still on schedule the next day. Flight 3L017 is also expected to arrive on time.

Qatar: Flights G9040, G9130, and G9027 to Doha International Airport (DOH) have been cancelled on Monday and Tuesday, while other flights, G9081, G9135, G9132, G9138 continue operations.