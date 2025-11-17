Dubai Airshow 2025: UAE's Satellite 813 ready for launch, asteroid mission unveiled

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

The UAE Space Agency showcased two of its most anticipated deep space projects at Dubai Airshow 2025, giving visitors a close-up look at demo models of Satellite 813, the Arab world’s first collaborative satellite mission, and the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, the country’s long-term deep space exploration project.

Displayed at Dubai World Central from November 17 to 21, the models drew strong interest from students, aviation professionals, and space enthusiasts as the UAE continued to highlight its growing role in regional and global space exploration.

Satellite 813 prepares for launch

Satellite 813, the Arab world’s first joint satellite project, was among the stand’s main attractions. Developed by engineers from multiple Arab countries at UAE facilities, the satellite is designed to support climate, environmental, and agricultural monitoring through hyperspectral and panchromatic imaging.

A spokesperson at the stand told Khaleej Times that launch preparations are in their final stages. “The launch is possible by the end of November or the first week of December,” the spokesperson said, noting that final conditions will determine the exact date.

Once deployed, the satellite will operate in orbit for five years.

“The satellite will be rotating for five years, providing continuous data for climate and environmental studies,” the spokesperson added.

The name '813' commemorates the year associated with the rise of the House of Wisdom in Baghdad, a period considered a symbol of scientific progress in the Arab world. The mission aims to revive that spirit of regional collaboration by bringing together Arab engineers under one unified project for the first time.

UAE's eight-year mission to the asteroid belt

Besides the 813 display, visitors were drawn to the demo of the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA). The UAE’s spacecraft, the MBR Explorer, will travel an estimated five billion kilometres across the inner solar system before entering the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Scheduled for launch in 2028, the mission will last eight years. The probe will conduct close flybys of seven asteroids, each chosen for its scientific value.

A representative at the stand explained the final phase of the mission.

“In the last part of the mission, the spacecraft will land on the final asteroid and stay there. It will take pictures and collect data directly from the surface,” the official confirmed.

The mission aims to study the composition of water-rich asteroids, examine early solar system material, and support research that may one day contribute to future resource use or commercial activity in deep space. It also marks a significant step in expanding the UAE private sector's involvement in space engineering and mission design.

Growing interest in regional space science

Both demo models became major stops at the UAE Space Agency stand, offering visitors a clear picture of the country’s next decade of scientific missions. With Satellite 813 preparing for launch within weeks and the asteroid mission advancing toward its final development phase, the UAE continues to expand its footprint in exploration, research, and space technology.

The Dubai Airshow runs until 21 November at Dubai World Central, bringing together aerospace manufacturers, airlines, defence partners and space agencies from around the world.