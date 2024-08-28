E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

All air traffic halted at Netherlands airport after 'disruption'

Dutch media did not give any more details on the nature of the disruption

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 10:56 AM

All air traffic has halted at the Netherlands' Eindhoven Airport after an unspecified "significant disruption", Dutch news agency ANP reported on Wednesday.

Officials at the airport, the second largest in the country, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


The reports by ANP and other Dutch media did not give any more details on the nature of the disruption.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business