Alaska Airlines hit by IT outage causing ground stop in Seattle

Photo: AFP File

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 10:28 AM

Alaska Airlines said on Monday that it experienced an IT outage that caused significant disruption to its operation, including delayed flights.

Alaska issued a ground stop in Seattle, it said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the issue has been resolved but it expects some residual impact to operations.