Al Ain International Airport welcomes two new weekly flights operated by Nile Air
Al Ain International Airport (AAN), owned and operated by Abu Dhabi Airports, has welcomed two new weekly flights between Al Ain and Cairo, the capital of Egypt.
The inaugural flight, operated by Nile Air landed at Al Ain International Airport on Monday, July 12 at 21:15 Local Time (LT).
Francois Bourienne, CCO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are pleased to welcome two new weekly flights between Al Ain and Cairo, which strengthens our connectivity with the Egyptian capital and facilitates the travel journey of passengers between the UAE and Egypt. The introduction of the new flights comes as part of the expansion of Al Ain International Airport and the introduction of new routes, to increase our airlines network and offer our passengers the best travel experience.”
Nile Air CEO, Captain Mohamed Sadek, said: “It has been just over five years since we first started flying between Cairo and Al Ain, UAE, and despite the massive impact of the pandemic affecting travel, Nile Air remains committed to operating to Al Ain, preserving the important relationship between United Arab Emirates and Egypt.”
Outbound flights will depart from Cairo International Airport on Mondays and Fridays at 15:40 LT and land at Al Ain International Airport at 21:15 LT. Return flights will depart from Al Ain International Airport on Mondays and Fridays at 22:15 LT, landing in Cairo International Airport the following day at 00:05 LT.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Pakistani entrepreneur receives UAE’s 10-...
The Dubai resident grew up the corporate ladder and in 2006 became... READ MORE
-
Business
Virsec raises $100m in Series C
Company’s approach to fully protect software workloads in... READ MORE
-
Business
Billionaire Draper invests in Dubai-based Arrow...
Other prominent investments to date by Draper include Baidu, Hotmail, ... READ MORE
-
Business
Sarwa launches crypto portfolios for Bitcoin...
Sarwa, the fastest growing investment and personal finance platform... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE constantly reviewing India, Pakistan flight...
Flights from the subcontinent have been suspended since April 24. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik get Golden Visas
Sania is known to have single-handedly put Indian women's tennis on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE travel: Attested Covid-19...
The rule will come into effect from August 1, 2021, a circular said. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Birthday wishes pour in for Sheikh Mohammed
The Ruler of Dubai turned 72 on Thursday READ MORE