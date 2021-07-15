Al Ain International Airport welcomes two new weekly flights operated by Nile Air

Al Ain International Airport (AAN), owned and operated by Abu Dhabi Airports, has welcomed two new weekly flights between Al Ain and Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

The inaugural flight, operated by Nile Air landed at Al Ain International Airport on Monday, July 12 at 21:15 Local Time (LT).

Francois Bourienne, CCO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are pleased to welcome two new weekly flights between Al Ain and Cairo, which strengthens our connectivity with the Egyptian capital and facilitates the travel journey of passengers between the UAE and Egypt. The introduction of the new flights comes as part of the expansion of Al Ain International Airport and the introduction of new routes, to increase our airlines network and offer our passengers the best travel experience.”

Nile Air CEO, Captain Mohamed Sadek, said: “It has been just over five years since we first started flying between Cairo and Al Ain, UAE, and despite the massive impact of the pandemic affecting travel, Nile Air remains committed to operating to Al Ain, preserving the important relationship between United Arab Emirates and Egypt.”

Outbound flights will depart from Cairo International Airport on Mondays and Fridays at 15:40 LT and land at Al Ain International Airport at 21:15 LT. Return flights will depart from Al Ain International Airport on Mondays and Fridays at 22:15 LT, landing in Cairo International Airport the following day at 00:05 LT.

