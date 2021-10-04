Airlines to lose $51.8b in 2021
In its latest outlook for airline industry financial performance, the global aviation body said net 2020 loss estimates have been revised upward to $137.7 billion from $126.4 billion due to slow recovery and travel restrictions
Global aviation industry will continue to struggle as the gradual recovery is unlikely to reduce their losses in near future as airlines are expected to incur $51.8 billion losses this year, latest data shows.
The International Air Transport Association (Iata) said net industry losses are expected to reduce to $11.6 billion in 2022 after a $51.8 billion loss in 2021, reflecting an increase of 8.6 per cent from $47.7 billion loss estimated in April.
In its latest outlook for airline industry financial performance, the global aviation body said net 2020 loss estimates have been revised upward to $137.7 billion from $126.4 billion due to slow recovery and travel restrictions.
“Total industry losses in 2020-22 are expected to reach $201 billion,” according to Iata statement issued at its annual general meeting in Boston on Monday.
Willie Walsh, Iata’s director-general, said the magnitude of the Covid-19 crisis for airlines is enormous.
“Over the 2020-22 period total losses could top $200 billion. To survive airlines have dramatically cut costs and adapted their business to whatever opportunities were available. That will see the $137.7 billion loss of 2020 reduce to $52 billion this year. And that will further reduce to $12 billion in 2022,” Walsh said.
“We are well past the deepest point of the crisis. While serious issues remain, the path to recovery is coming into view. Aviation is demonstrating its resilience yet again,” he added.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
Airlines to lose $51.8b in 2021
In its latest outlook for airline industry financial performance, the ... READ MORE
-
Business
EDB and Abu Dhabi Exports Office sign agreement...
Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has announced the signing of a... READ MORE
-
Business
DFSA provides regulatory framework for future of...
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent... READ MORE
-
Finance
FinTech investments growing across ME region
Recent research has shown that FinTech investment have grown by 49... READ MORE
-
Weather
Shaheen impact on UAE is over, says NCEMA
Authorities had put in place multiple emergency response plans. READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai cabbies return lost items worth over Dh4.7m ...
The lost items included cash and personal belongings. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Stay calm, you may spot marine snakes on...
They are shy, harmless creatures; here is what to do if you find them READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Some students unable to get seats on...
School says it is short on drivers; it is working to fix the issue READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable
3 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
3 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?