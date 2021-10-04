Aviation
Airlines to lose $51.8b in 2021

Muzaffar Rizvi /Dubai
muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 4, 2021
An empty bagage carousel spins in Denver International Airport. The International Air Transport Association said net industry losses are expected to reduce to $11.6 billion in 2022 after a $51.8 billion loss in 2021, reflecting an increase of 8.6 per cent from $47.7 billion loss estimated in April. — AP file photo

In its latest outlook for airline industry financial performance, the global aviation body said net 2020 loss estimates have been revised upward to $137.7 billion from $126.4 billion due to slow recovery and travel restrictions

Global aviation industry will continue to struggle as the gradual recovery is unlikely to reduce their losses in near future as airlines are expected to incur $51.8 billion losses this year, latest data shows.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) said net industry losses are expected to reduce to $11.6 billion in 2022 after a $51.8 billion loss in 2021, reflecting an increase of 8.6 per cent from $47.7 billion loss estimated in April.

In its latest outlook for airline industry financial performance, the global aviation body said net 2020 loss estimates have been revised upward to $137.7 billion from $126.4 billion due to slow recovery and travel restrictions.

“Total industry losses in 2020-22 are expected to reach $201 billion,” according to Iata statement issued at its annual general meeting in Boston on Monday.

Willie Walsh, Iata’s director-general, said the magnitude of the Covid-19 crisis for airlines is enormous.

“Over the 2020-22 period total losses could top $200 billion. To survive airlines have dramatically cut costs and adapted their business to whatever opportunities were available. That will see the $137.7 billion loss of 2020 reduce to $52 billion this year. And that will further reduce to $12 billion in 2022,” Walsh said.

“We are well past the deepest point of the crisis. While serious issues remain, the path to recovery is coming into view. Aviation is demonstrating its resilience yet again,” he added.

author

Muzaffar Rizvi

Business Editor/News Editor of Khaleej Times is a well-connected journalist and an economic and financial commentator. He has been in the mainstream journalism since 1997, covering the UAE's economy and key sectors. He holds a post-graduate degree in Economics and has won many awards for authentic and insightful reports on global and regional businesses and economic trends.



