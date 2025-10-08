  • search in Khaleej Times
Airbus delivered 507 jets in first nine months of this year

The jump in September deliveries from 50 in the same month last year and the drop in the number of gliders suggest that engine arrivals have sped up in recent weeks

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 9:45 PM

Airbus said on Wednesday it had delivered 507 jets in the first nine months, leaving 313 more aeroplanes to deliver in the fourth quarter to reach a full-year target of around 820.

The world's largest planemaker confirmed a Reuters report that it had delivered 73 jets in September, a record for that month of the year, in a sign of improved engine supplies.

An Airbus spokesperson said the number of so-called gliders, or otherwise fully assembled aircraft parked on the ground waiting for their engines, had fallen from a peak of 60 announced earlier this year, but did not give a new figure.

The jump in September deliveries from 50 in the same month last year and the drop in the number of gliders suggest that engine arrivals have sped up in recent weeks, after being impacted by a recent strike at supplier CFM as well as competing demand for spare engines from airlines.