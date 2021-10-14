Airblue receives its first A321neo

The delivery of first A321neo aircraft by a private sector airline marks an important step in Pakistan’s aviation journey

Airblue Limited, the Islamabad-based airline, has taken delivery of its first A321neo aircraft, according to an announcement from Airbus.

The delivery of first A321neo aircraft by a private sector airline marks an important step in Pakistan’s aviation journey, making airblue the first operator of an Airbus neo aircraft in the country. The airline currently operates an all Airbus fleet of nine A320 family aircraft.

Currently Airblue operates domestic flights to Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Multan and to international destinations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The A321neo will enable the airline to further expand its network.

Airblue’s A321neo, on lease from GE Capital Aviation Services is equipped with CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines. The highly-fuel-efficient A321neo will help reduce airblue’s operating costs and will offer exceptional technical, economic and environmental performance by incorporating the latest engines, aerodynamic advances and cabin innovations.

“Airblue’s A321neo is configured with 235 seats in an all economy class cabin. Passengers on-board the aircraft will benefit from the widest cabin of any single-aisle aircraft, stand-alone Off Seat Power Supply system and Wireless Content Distribution,” Airbus statement said.

The A320neo Family offers airlines more options for configuring the generous floor space offered by its A321neo, allowing more flexibility and thus increasing the total number of available seats. These new cabin options, along with the A320 Family commonality and its new engine options, will allow airblue to further enhance its operations, routes, and market share.

—muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com