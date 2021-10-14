Air India unions threaten to go on strike from next month
Tata group had asked its employees to sign an undertaking about vacating staff quarters.
Air India unions have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from November 2 after the airline’s employees were asked to vacate their staff quarters in six months.
The Times of India reported that the carrier’s new owner Tata group had asked its employees to sign an undertaking about vacating the staff quarters. The employees will have to submit undertakings by October 20.
The Joint Action Committee of AI Unions on Wednesday issued a notice to Mumbai's labour commissioner, saying they may go on an indefinite strike.
The agitating unions include Air Corporation Employees Union, Aviation Industry Employees Guild and All India Service Engineers Association, Business Standard reported.
Earlier this month, New Delhi accepted an offer from Talace Pvt Ltd, a unit of Tata group, to acquire the debt-laden Air India for 18,000 crores. The transaction is expected to close in December 2021.
The joint action committee of the union submitted the strike notice to the regional labour commissioner on Wednesday. Three unions of the Indian carrier asked Tata to allow the employees to use residential quarters till their retirement.
Currently, more than 7,000 employees live in Air India’s staff quarters.
"Staff quarters are given mostly to staff who do not have a house in Mumbai and are not paid HRA (house rent allowance). As such they are legally entitled to the accommodation as a service condition and legal right that has been in existence for several decades,” the unions said in the letter submitted to the labour commissioner.
The Indian civil aviation regulator has extended the ban on international passenger flights until October 31, 2021. However, the ban does not apply to cargo flights and those approved by the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
On October 12, India's civil aviation ministry said domestic flights in the country will fly at full capacity from October 18.
The government's move ahead of the Indian festive season comes as a boon to the struggling domestic carriers which were starting to see some improvements in passenger traffic due to a drop in Covid-19 infections in most states.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
Air India unions threaten to go on strike from...
Tata group had asked its employees to sign an undertaking about... READ MORE
-
Markets
Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham on foreign...
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against ... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold prices rise, 24K trades at Dh217 per...
Spot gold price was trading at $1,790.82 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE... READ MORE
-
KT Network
To succeed, keep your ego away
Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Pakistani teen could win $100,000 Global...
The youngster is the founder and CEO of the initiative Resilient... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE: How stories from majlises of Sheikh Zayed,...
In the early 1980s, a young girl grew up with similar dreams —... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 gives hope to many who lost their jobs...
They vow to make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE, US, Israel working groups on coexistence,...
Foreign Ministers hold three-way meeting to discuss progress on... READ MORE
Business
Dubai: 130 wasl units gone in just 45 minutes
13 October 2021
Education
UAE: Ministry slams fake news about university
13 October 2021
News
Sharjah: Two killed in three-truck crash