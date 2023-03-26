Air India, Nepal Airlines planes mid-air collision averted; 2 air traffic controllers suspended

After it showed up on the radar that the two aircraft were in proximity, the Nepalese flight descended to 7,000 ft to avoid a major tragedy

By PTI Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 2:33 PM

A major tragedy was averted on Friday when an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft came close to collision mid-air, but the warning systems alerted the pilots, whose timely action prevented the disaster, authorities said here on Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two air traffic controller department employees for "carelessness", according to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula.

On Friday morning, a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.

The Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location, Niroula said.

After it was shown on the radar that the two aircraft were in proximity, the Nepal Airlines aircraft descended to 7,000 ft, the spokesperson said. The Civil Aviation Authority has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter.

The CAAN has suspended the two officers who were in charge of the control room at the time of the incident. There was no immediate comment from Air India.

