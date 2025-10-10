  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 10, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.1°C

Air India flight from Vienna to New Delhi lands safely in Dubai after diversion

According to the Air India website, the flight AI-154 landed in Dubai at 4.07am local time, nearly 5 and a half hours after take-off

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 10:44 AM

Top Stories

Dh100,000 for 1kg wood in Sharjah: What's so special about oud?

Dh100,000 for 1kg wood in Sharjah: What's so special about oud?

Dubai Safari Park to re-open for 7th season; how to win free tickets

Dubai Safari Park to re-open for 7th season; how to win free tickets

UAE President issues new law on Central Bank, financial entities

UAE President issues new law on Central Bank, financial entities

An Air India flight on the Vienna-New Delhi route was diverted to Dubai due to a suspected technical issue, the airline's spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely at Dubai, and departed after it underwent necessary checks.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

From drones to disposable cameras: The top wedding photography trends of 2025

thumb-image

Bold colours, sustainable couture: Here are the top bridal fashion trends of 2025

thumb-image

Unicorn pathways: How the UAE shapes Mena's billion-dollar corridor

thumb-image

Dubai Islands emerging as Dubai’s next waterfront investment hub

thumb-image

Over $1.3 trillion needed annually to achieve global biodiversity goals

 

An Air India spokesperson said all the passengers were kept aware of the delay, and provided refreshments.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the Air India website, the flight AI-154 landed in Dubai at 4.07am local time, nearly 5 and a half hours after take-off from Vienna. A non-stop trip from Vienna to New Delhi usually takes around 8 hours and 15 minutes.

Earlier, on October 4, an Air India flight AI-117, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely in Birmingham after the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed. RAT is a small, fold-out, windmill-like device that deploys in emergencies when the plane loses main electrical or hydraulic power.