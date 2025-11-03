  • search in Khaleej Times
Air India flight from San Francisco to Delhi makes precautionary landing in Mongolia

The airline said it is working closely with partners to assist all passengers and ensure they reach their destinations at the earliest

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 4:15 PM

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata made a "precautionary landing" in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on November 2 after the crew suspected a technical issue while en route, the airline confirmed.

According to the airline's spokesperson, flight AI174 landed safely, and necessary checks are currently being carried out. Air India said it is working closely with partners to assist all passengers and ensure they reach their destinations at the earliest.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority," the airline said.

On October 25, an Air India flight on the Vienna-New Delhi route was diverted to Dubai due to a suspected technical issue, the airline's spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely at Dubai, and departed after it underwent necessary checks.

An Air India spokesperson said all the passengers were kept aware of the delay, and provided refreshments.