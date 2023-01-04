UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Air India flight makes emergency landing after snag detected mid-air

The aircraft, with 210 passengers on board, safely landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon

By ANI

Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 3:47 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 3:49 PM

An Air India flight bound for Paris was forced to return to New Delhi on Wednesday after a snag was detected midair.

The flight carrying 210 passengers landed safely at the airport, said the national carrier.

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation official explained that the aircraft turned back due to a "slats drive" snag message. The aircraft landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, following which authorities ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The emergency landing happened at 2:25 pm, added the official, due to a flap issue. The flight took off at 1:28 pm.

It had 210 passengers on board when the emergency was declared, all of whom are safe.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business