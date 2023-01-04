Air India flight makes emergency landing after snag detected mid-air

The aircraft, with 210 passengers on board, safely landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon

By ANI Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 3:47 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 3:49 PM

An Air India flight bound for Paris was forced to return to New Delhi on Wednesday after a snag was detected midair.

The flight carrying 210 passengers landed safely at the airport, said the national carrier.

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation official explained that the aircraft turned back due to a "slats drive" snag message. The aircraft landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, following which authorities ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The emergency landing happened at 2:25 pm, added the official, due to a flap issue. The flight took off at 1:28 pm.

It had 210 passengers on board when the emergency was declared, all of whom are safe.

