Air India flight makes emergency landing after snag detected mid-air

Equity markets around the globe have been bruised by inflation worries, a tightening Fed policy and volatility on energy markets, whipped up by war in Ukraine and a price cap on Russian oil
An Air India flight bound for Paris was forced to return to New Delhi on Wednesday after a snag was detected midair.
The flight carrying 210 passengers landed safely at the airport, said the national carrier.
A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation official explained that the aircraft turned back due to a "slats drive" snag message. The aircraft landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, following which authorities ordered an inquiry into the incident.
The emergency landing happened at 2:25 pm, added the official, due to a flap issue. The flight took off at 1:28 pm.
It had 210 passengers on board when the emergency was declared, all of whom are safe.
The first series of MoUs will help create over 20,000 jobs. The Sharaf Group and Hindustan Ports will generate 1,500 and 1,000 jobs, respectively
A survey of 30 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, about 4.6 per cent lower than the $93.65 consensus in a November survey
New Feature, ‘Uber Travel’ displays all upcoming travel plans on the Uber App, allowing a seamless booking experience
From April 24, 2023, Etihad will fly from Abu Dhabi to New York twice a day, seven days a week, offering a total of 14 weekly non-stop services to John F. Kennedy International Airport
Investors’ eyes remain on China, where the swift removal of most zero-Covid measures has sparked a massive surge in infections that has filled up hospitals and left crematoriums overloaded
While the 3.8 per cent on-year expansion was welcome, it was weighed by a three per cent contraction in the key manufacturing sector in the final three months