Air India announces discount for senior citizens on international flights

The offer includes additional baggage allowance and one free date change

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 10:47 AM

Afghanistan quake death toll jumps to 1,124; at least 3,251 injured

Afghanistan quake death toll jumps to 1,124; at least 3,251 injured

Dubai: Gold prices hit all-time high; will prices rise further?

Dubai: Gold prices hit all-time high; will prices rise further?

Abu Dhabi: Camel sold for eye-watering Dh500,000 after dramatic bidding war

Abu Dhabi: Camel sold for eye-watering Dh500,000 after dramatic bidding war

Now, senior citizens can get discounts on international flights on Air India.

On Tuesday, September 2, customers received an email from the Indian airline, confirming that the discount was 'now live' on their website.

Previously, senior citizens — passengers aged 60 years and above — could avail of a 25 per cent discount on the base fare of the ticket on domestic flights. The airline has now extended the discount to international flights and has included other benefits as well.

What is the offer?

According to the Air India website, the offer for senior citizens travelling on international flights includes:

  • Up to 10 per cent discount on base fares across all cabins

  • One free date change (customers must pay the difference in fares)

  • Additional baggage allowance: 10 kg or 1 piece per passenger

The baggage allowance rules are as follows:

By weight: Customers get 10 kg over and above the regular allowance, up to a maximum of 40 kg (Economy), 45 kg (Premium Economy) or 50 kg (Business).

By piece: Customers are allowed 2 bags of 23 kg each (Economy) or 2 bags of 32 kg each (Business).

How to avail the discount

Customers can select the 'Senior Citizen' option under the 'Concession Type' menu on the booking widget to get the discount.

Documents required

Passengers must travel with a photo ID in which the date of birth is mentioned. The airline says that it will verify identification at the time of ticketing and at check-in.

If the passenger cannot provide a valid ID at check-in, the airline will charge them two times the fare of the ticket plus applicable taxes.

It added that if identity proof is not provided at the gate, the passenger will be denied boarding.

The airline says that this offer can be combined with others at the time of booking to avail a higher discount, but is not applicable on tickets bought using points.