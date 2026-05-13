Air India to cut international flights amid airspace restrictions, high fuel costs

The airline said it will continue to operate more than 1,200 international flights every month

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 13 May 2026, 2:03 PM
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Indian airline Air India on Wednesday said it will reduce its services on select international routes between June and August due to airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices.

The airline said it will continue to operate more than 1,200 international flights every month.

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