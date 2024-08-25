Air France suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut until Monday

The launch is even more important after a Dubai court recently approved the payment of salaries in cryptos
Air France is suspending flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut scheduled for Sunday and Monday after Israel launched air strikes into Lebanon, the airline said.
"Flights today and tomorrow are suspended," a spokesman for the French carrier said, adding that the suspension could be extended depending on the situation in the Middle East.
Air France, which usually runs a daily service to both cities, had already halted flights to Beirut between July 29 and August 15, but has kept flying to Tel Aviv.
Air France did not say whether its budget subsidiary Transavia, which also serves both destinations, would suspend its flights.
German airline Lufthansa on Friday extended its Beirut flight suspension to the end of September, and said it would not fly to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 2.
The launch is even more important after a Dubai court recently approved the payment of salaries in cryptos
