Air Arabia starts Sharjah-Aleppo operations from today; inaugural flights arrive early

UAE-based carrier Air Arabia has started flights between Sharjah and Syria's Aleppo today, July 4, with the inaugural flights arriving early at its destination, according to the website.

The non-stop service will operate daily on the Sharjah-Aleppo route, strengthening UAE-Syria connectivity. Air Arabia already operates 21 weekly flights between Sharjah and Damascus and 3 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus.

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As a budget carrier, tourists and Syria-based expats alike can avail of what Air Arabia termed "affordable and convenient air travel". Take a look at the timings of the Sharjah-Aleppo flights (all times local):

Sharjah-Aleppo: Departs at 8am, arrives at 10.35am

Aleppo-Sharjah: Departs at 11.35am, arrives at 3.55pm

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “Syria remains a key destination within our network, and we are pleased to further strengthen our connectivity by offering our passengers non-stop services to both Damascus and, now, Aleppo from Sharjah. This expansion reflects our commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience for our customers, while also contributing to the growth of economic and tourism ties between the UAE and Syria”.

Air Arabia operates a fleet comprised entirely of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Aleppo by visiting Arabia’s website, contacting the call centre, or through travel agencies.