Air Arabia shareholders approve 30% dividend distribution 

Air Arabia shareholders have approved the distribution of 30 per cent cash dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2025 at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend is equivalent to 30 fils per share.

The Board of Directors’ recommendation follows the airline’s robust results for the year ending December 31, 2025, during which the airline reported record net profit before tax of Dh1.8 billion, marking a 14 per cent increase compared to 2024.

During the AGM, the report of Air Arabia’s auditors, balance sheet, as well as profit and loss accounts were approved by the assembly for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors and auditors of the company were discharged from liability for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, while auditors for the next fiscal year were appointed and their remuneration fixed. The assembly also elected the board of directors for the next three years.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “Air Arabia’s performance in 2025 marks the strongest year in the Group’s history, reflecting the strength of our business model and the dedication of our people. During the year, we continued to expand our network, launched new routes across key markets, and increased our operating capacity to meet growing demand for value-driven air travel”.

In 2025, Air Arabia expanded its global network with the addition of 30 new routes across its six operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan. During the year, the carrier took delivery of five brand-new aircraft and added nine aircraft to support its continued growth and network expansion. The airline ended the year with a fleet of 90 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft serving over 220 routes across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

“Despite the current geopolitical situation and its impact on the global economy and regional aviation, we remain confident in the fundamentals of our industry, the strength of our business model, and the strategy we continue to pursue. We have full confidence in our people and in our ability to navigate the current challenges while continuing to deliver value to our customers and shareholders,” Al Thani said.