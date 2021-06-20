Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Baku starting July 11, 2021.

Baku, in its essence, resembles a harmonious blend of Europe and Asia, and acts as the financial hub of Azerbaijan. The city is a true example of past-meets-future, offering it all from skyscrapers and modern boutiques, to important historical sites.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Baku by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

