Air Arabia resumes direct flights to Kuala Lumpur

Flights to Malaysian capital will operate thrice a week

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 3:40 PM

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has resumed its direct flights to Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

The direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Kuala Lumpur International Airport with a frequency of three weekly flights starting from March 20, 2023 which will increase to daily flights in June 2023.

Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer, Air Arabia said: “We are glad to resume our direct flights between Sharjah and Kuala Lumpur, and we consider it a significant route in terms of our expansion plans within the Asian market. We look forward to welcoming customers on our direct flights, falling in line with our commitment to provide travellers with affordable and value driven air services to various destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, which is one of the fastest growing metropolitan cities in Southeast Asia.”X

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.

In addition to ‘SkyTime’, the free in-flight streaming service that will allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board “SkyCafe” menu at affordable prices. Before flights, eligible travelers can also benefit from the city check-in service where they can drop off their bags and collect their boarding passes at the Air Arabia sales shops spread across the UAE.

Kuala Lumpur, the largest city in Malaysia, is known for its numerous landmarks, beautiful beaches, and Islamic architecture that positions it as a hub for culture and modernity.