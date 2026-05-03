Passenger opens emergency exit, jumps from Air Arabia flight at Chennai airport

While the aircraft was taxiing toward its designated parking bay, the man travelling from Sharjah suddenly opened the emergency exit door and jumped out

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 3 May 2026, 3:04 PM
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An Air Arabia passenger opened an emergency exit and jumped onto the runway moments after landing at Chennai International Airport early Sunday, May 3. Following the incident, airport authorities closed the main runway (07/25) at 3.25 am as a safety precaution, according to officials. The airport experienced a brief operational disruption, with flight delays and a diversion.

Flight G9 471 from Sharjah, operated by an Airbus A320, landed around 3.23am on Sunday. While the aircraft was taxiing toward its designated parking bay, the man travelling from Sharjah suddenly opened the emergency exit door and jumped out, attempting to flee the scene. Indian media identified the passenger as 29-year-old Mohamed Sherif Mohamed Najmudeen.

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Security personnel at Chennai Airport chased and apprehended the passenger on the runway. He sustained minor abrasions from the jump and was given first aid before being taken to a secure location for questioning.

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An airport official said that the passenger, a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai, insisted that he was “unstable and therefore jumped off the aircraft, but security agencies are investigating the matter," Hindustan Times reported. The passenger was interrogated by the Chennai Police.

Runway operations resumed around 4.35am, another official said. The aircraft was towed away around 4.25am and parked at a bay.


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