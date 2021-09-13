Air Arabia launches new flights to Entebbe in Uganda
New service from Sharjah will commence on October 10
Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the introduction of a new service to Entebbe in Uganda with direct flights from Sharjah starting on October 10, 2021.
Air Arabia flight G9 721 will depart from Sharjah at 09:00am and land at 13:35pm on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while return flight from Entebbe will depart at 14:15pm and arrive Sharjah International Airport at 21:00pm.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Entebbe by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
Air Arabia launches new flights to Entebbe in...
New service from Sharjah will commence on October 10 READ MORE
-
Energy
Lulu Group inks its major green milestone project ...
SirajPower to develop a solar carport at Lulu Group’s Dubai... READ MORE
-
KT Network
UAQ Free Trade Zone signs MoU with National Bank ...
Enhanced banking credibility and convenient banking operations to... READ MORE
-
Telecom
Etisalat reasserts dominance as world’s...
Positions UAE as the fastest nation on earth; Breaks own speed score... READ MORE
-
News
Work permits for teenagers to help them gain...
Step-by-step guide for kids aged 15-18 years READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back...
According to an official of the airport, the incident occurred around ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2-month contest launched to build robots for ...
The winning team also stands to get a cash prize of up to Dh50,000 READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
The bus service will start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
12 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais