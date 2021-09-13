Air Arabia launches new flights to Entebbe in Uganda

New service from Sharjah will commence on October 10

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the introduction of a new service to Entebbe in Uganda with direct flights from Sharjah starting on October 10, 2021.

Air Arabia flight G9 721 will depart from Sharjah at 09:00am and land at 13:35pm on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while return flight from Entebbe will depart at 14:15pm and arrive Sharjah International Airport at 21:00pm.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Entebbe by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

