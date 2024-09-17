Air Arabia launches home check-in service for passengers in Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 8:59 AM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has partnered with Morafiq to launch a new home check-in service for its passengers in Abu Dhabi.

This service offers customers the convenience of checking in their luggage and collecting their boarding passes from their homes, significantly enhancing the travel experience by saving time and reducing wait times at the airport.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "As we continue to invest in value-added products, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's passengers will now benefit from convenient and streamlined services that significantly enhance their travel experience and save time."

Titten Yohannan, Chairman and CEO at OACIS EMEA, stated, "This partnership with Air Arabia underscores our dedication to improving the travel experience in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to the benefits this collaboration will bring, including enhanced travel flexibility, safety, and peace of mind for our valued travellers."

The home check-in service can be booked via the Morafiq app or website or through Air Arabia's website or customer service. A Morafiq representative will arrive at the passenger's home to collect their luggage and provide them with boarding passes.