  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 04, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 13, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB clear.png31.4°C

UAE flights: Air Arabia operates first flight between Ras Al Khaimah and Kazan

With the new addition, low-cost carrier now connects Ras Al Khaimah with Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Kazan

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 5:19 PM

Top Stories

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Musandam; tremors felt in UAE

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Musandam; tremors felt in UAE

‘It is a warning sign’: UAE doctors urge residents not to ignore persistent knee pain

‘It is a warning sign’: UAE doctors urge residents not to ignore persistent knee pain

Easier flight refunds, free cancellations: India's DGCA proposes new ticket rules

Easier flight refunds, free cancellations: India's DGCA proposes new ticket rules

Air Arabia has launched non-stop flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Kazan, Russia, marking a new milestone in the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier's expanding operations from Ras Al Khaimah.

A ceremony was held at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport prior to departure to celebrate the launch, attended by representatives from the airport and the airline.

Recommended For You

Afghanistan: Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 near northern city; hundreds injured

Afghanistan: Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 near northern city; hundreds injured

'Labubu' dolls recalled in Kuwait are counterfeit, clarifies official distributor

'Labubu' dolls recalled in Kuwait are counterfeit, clarifies official distributor

Political violence kills almost 300 since Hasina's fall: Rights group

Political violence kills almost 300 since Hasina's fall: Rights group

Amitabh Bachchan praises Indian women cricketers for World Cup win

Amitabh Bachchan praises Indian women cricketers for World Cup win

This trillionaire economy thrived in a global order Trump is ditching

This trillionaire economy thrived in a global order Trump is ditching

 

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "This new route underscores our commitment to offering customers affordable and reliable air travel while supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s continued growth as a key hub for tourism and trade."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Kazan operate weekly, providing travellers with direct connectivity between the two cities.

Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, is a vibrant city known for its strong economy and cultural heritage. The new route marks another addition to Air Arabia’s growing network from its Ras Al Khaimah hub, offering passengers more convenient and affordable travel options between the UAE and Russia. With the new addition, Air Arabia now connects Ras Al Khaimah with Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Kazan.

Air Arabia operates the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of affordable delicacies including snacks, meals, and sandwiches through the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu.

Customers can now book their direct flights to Kazan by visiting Air Arabia’s website, as well as through the call centre or their travel agencies.