- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Air Arabia Egypt launches flights to 3 cities in Italy from Sharm El Sheikh
Air Arabia Egypt has launched direct flights from Sharm El Sheikh to Naples, Bologna, and Bergamo in Italy.
Flights scheduled to Bologna are effective June 10, 2021. Flights scheduled to Bergamo are effective June 13, 2021. Flights scheduled to Naples are effective June 14, 2021. Customers can now book their direct flights by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Air Arabia’s customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia’s entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers. Customers are always requested to comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
Air Arabia Egypt launches flights to 3 cities in...
Air Arabia Egypt has launched direct flights from Sharm El Sheikh to... READ MORE
-
Global Business
Hilshaw Group and Athi River City sign agreement
The project is planned to commence development by May 2022, and the... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Dubai SME extends Dh192m worth of incentives in...
The net value added by national companies to the GDP in Dubai is... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights suspended until June 14:...
Authorities had on April 25 extended the suspension of passenger... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai to get special 3D-printing hub
The area will include a research centre, an academy and laboratories... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only these passengers can fly on India-UAE...
It costs about $40,000 to fully charter a flight. READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza truce: UAE hopes ceasefire is durable
UAE had earlier stressed that it has been gravely concerned by the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights suspended until June 14:...
Authorities had on April 25 extended the suspension of passenger... READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1