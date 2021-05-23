Air Arabia Egypt launches flights to 3 cities in Italy from Sharm El Sheikh

Air Arabia Egypt has launched direct flights from Sharm El Sheikh to Naples, Bologna, and Bergamo in Italy.

Flights scheduled to Bologna are effective June 10, 2021. Flights scheduled to Bergamo are effective June 13, 2021. Flights scheduled to Naples are effective June 14, 2021. Customers can now book their direct flights by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Air Arabia’s customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia’s entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers. Customers are always requested to comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination.

