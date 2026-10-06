Air Arabia resumes daily nonstop service between Ras Al Khaimah, Kozhikode

Air Arabia on Tuesday announced the resumption of its daily nonstop service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode, the coastal city in Kerala, India, starting October 16, 2026.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "We are pleased to resume our direct service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode, providing our customers with a convenient daily connection between both cities."

"The resumption of this route reflects our commitment to offering reliable and value-driven travel options that connect communities and support growing travel demand between the two destinations," he added.

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With the resumption of the Kozhikode service, Air Arabia continues to strengthen its connectivity from Ras Al Khaimah, alongside its existing nonstop services to several destinations across its network, including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.