Air Arabia increases Bangkok frequency with 4 daily flights from Sharjah

Air Arabia has announced the expansion of its Thailand services with the addition of a fourth daily non-stop flight between Sharjah and Bangkok, further strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Thailand.

The new frequency, commencing October 25, 2026, will bring Air Arabia's services between Sharjah and Bangkok to 28 non-stop flights per week, offering customers greater choice and flexibility.

The enhanced Bangkok service complements Air Arabia’s existing 21 non-stop weekly flights between Sharjah and Phuket, further strengthening the airline’s connectivity to two of Thailand’s key destinations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "Our expanded Bangkok service reflects the strong importance of Thailand within our network and our commitment to supporting growing demand for affordable and convenient travel between the UAE and Southeast Asia. By increasing our Bangkok operations to four daily flights, alongside our existing services to Phuket, we are providing our customers with greater flexibility while further strengthening Sharjah’s connectivity to Thailand."

With the additional frequency, Air Arabia now offers 49 non-stop weekly flights from Sharjah to Bangkok and Phuket combined, reinforcing Thailand as one of the airline’s key destinations in Southeast Asia.

The expanded services also provide passengers travelling from the UAE with greater flexibility to plan their journeys directly from Sharjah.