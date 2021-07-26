Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start Faisalabad, Multan flights from August 10

The airline also shared travel guidelines for passengers.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is starting direct flights to Faisalabad and Multan, the airline said.

"Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is glad to announce the launch of direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad and Multan in Pakistan from August 10, 2021. The non-stop three-hour flight will be operating twice a week," the airline said in an email.

The flight from Abu Dhabi to Multan, as well as the return flight, will operate on Monday and Wednesday. Flights on the Abu Dhabi - Faisalabad - Abu Dhabi route will operate on Tuesday and Thursday, the airline said.

The airline also shared travel guidelines for passengers arriving in Pakistan.

"If you are a UAE resident, please visit uaeentry.ica.gov.ae to verify your entry status on your way back. If you are a UAE national, please register on the Twajudi service before flight departure," the airline said.

All passengers are required to present an original certificate of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result at the time of check-in, taken within 72 hours of the flight departure time from one of the approved laboratories only. Children under the age of 12 and specially abled passengers are exempt from the Covid-19 PCR test, the airline added.