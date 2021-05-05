Aviation
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Aviation

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashkent

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 5, 2021


Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on June 24, 2021.

The new service represents the tenth route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on July 14, 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tashkent by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

business@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210504&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509617&Ref=AR&profile=1114 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 