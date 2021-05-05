- EVENTS
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashkent
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on June 24, 2021.
The new service represents the tenth route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on July 14, 2020.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tashkent by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
