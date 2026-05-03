Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches flights to Amman City Airport

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has started flights to Amman City Airport, marking its second service to the Jordanian capital.

The new service operates three times per week, offering passengers more travel options to Amman from Abu Dhabi.

Inaugural ceremonies took place at both Zayed International Airport and Amman City Airport in the presence of airline representatives and airport officials. The inaugural flight was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute upon arrival in Amman, as seen in the image below.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Customers can now book direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

The budget carrier operates a modern fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft. The aircraft are equipped with ‘SkyTime’, Air Arabia’s in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe’, its onboard menu. Passengers can also benefit from the ‘Air Rewards’ loyalty programme.