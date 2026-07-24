Adani Enterprises denies plans to launch airline, calls reports baseless

The denial came a day after reports said Adani’s group was considering launching a new airline, citing several sources familiar with the matter

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Jul 2026, 9:17 AM
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Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Group, said on Friday that it is not evaluating any proposal to enter the airline business.

The company denied recent reports suggesting it was planning to launch an airline, calling the speculation “entirely baseless and factually incorrect".

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The statement came a day after reports said Adani’s group was considering launching a new airline, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

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Adani Enterprises is the main holding company of the Adani Group, which has interests across ports, airports, energy, mining, cement and media.

Adani, Asia’s second-richest person with an estimated net worth of $89 billion, would be making one of the boldest moves of his career if he entered India’s aviation sector.

The industry has proved challenging, with high taxes, intense competition and supply chain disruptions contributing to the collapse of airlines, including Kingfisher, Jet Airways and Go First over the past 15 years.

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