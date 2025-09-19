Watch: Abu Dhabi trials drone delivery from Al Samha to Khalifa Industrial Zone

Abu Dhabi conducted a trial flight of drone-based delivery from Al Samha to Khalifa Industrial Zone.

The flight was carried out by Abu Dhabi Mobility in collaboration with LODD Autonomous. The drone was fitted with a robotic arm and an advanced navigation system.

Watch the video here:

This comes nearly three months after a drone successfully delivered a parcel in Abu Dhabi for the first time using a winch-based system.

The June trial was carried out in Khalifa City, where the drone delivered a simulated package from a local post office to a drop zone. The operation was backed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and conducted by aviation technology firm LODD and logistics holding group 7X.

With flights being trialled frequently, Abu Dhabi's LODD is set to begin parcel and cargo deliveries using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by the second half of 2026, offering services at a “fraction of the cost,” according to its chief executive.

Dubai officially launched deliveries of medicines and parcels through drones as early as October 2024, when the emirate's Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) awarded the first licence to Keeta Drone to deliver products in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DS), with six drones in the initial stage.

As the need for drones grow, Dubai-based manufacturer EANAN has the first factory to manufacture drones for commercial purposes in UAE. The goal is to soon avoid international sourcing of components, and shift to fully local production. The drones can then be sold to different countries for their unique needs, positioning UAE as a leader in smart aviation.