65 years of DXB: How Dubai Airport grew from one terminal in 1960 to AI corridor in 2025

The world's busiest airport began its journey 65 years ago with a small terminal, a humble sandy runway, and sky-high ambitions. It officially opened its doors on September 30, 1960; the years ahead saw major construction take place to connect UAE travellers to international destinations.

In 2025, the development has not stopped – Dubai International Airport (DXB) recently unveiled a smart corridor at Terminal 3, doing away with the days of long lines for immigration.

The 'Red Carpet' AI-powered system enables up to 10 travellers to complete immigration simultaneously, in seconds, without passport scans, document checks, or physically stopping at counters.

On the 65th anniversary of the giant aviation hub, Dubai Airports Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, shared a rare glimpse into the first days of DXB. Watch the video here:

From an airport that could only handle aircraft up to the size of DC-3, to now serving over 92 international carriers, the airport has grown by leaps and bounds. Here's a timeline of how the aviation giant evolved in more than six decades:

1959: Work began to establish the airport on what was then a wasteland, around four kilometres away from the edge of the city at the time.

1960: In one year after construction began, the airport opened with a sand-compacted runway, and a single terminal

1963: The emirate began work on an asphalt runway, and within two years, opened it, along with other upgrades.

1969: In less than a decade after its opening, the airport was already serving nine airlines, which connected as many as 20 destinations.

1970: Ten years later, a new three-storey terminal building, a new control tower, additional taxiways, airfield lighting and landing instrument, are added.

1983: Now almost synonymous to Dubai Airport, this was the year that Dubai Duty Free first started its operations, with a turnover of $20 million.

1984: The second runway opened with a Category II classification, with the latest airfield lighting and instrument landing systems, in April.

1985: UAE's flag carrier Emirates is launched.

1998: Terminal 2 opens, increasing DXB's capacity by as much as 2 million passengers per annum

2000: Forty years in, Concourse 1 (now Concourse C) opens. It marks a turning point in the airport's history, and was built as part of the first phase of the general expansion project at a cost of Dh2 billion.

2008: For the exclusive use of Emirates Airline, Terminal 3 opens, expanding the airport's capacity to a whopping 30 million passengers.

2009: DXB becomes the world's fastest growing airport among the top 50 hubs, crossing the 40-million passenger mark. The year also marked the launch of Emirates' sister airline, flydubai.

2013: Concourse A, the world's largest facility purpose built for the A380, opens.

2014: DXB starts its legacy of being the world's number one airport for international passenger traffic.

2016: $1.2-billion Concourse D, operating out of Terminal 1, and serving more than 60 international carriers opens.

2018: DXB welcomes its one billionth passenger.

2020: As the world is hit by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, DXB remains resilient. After a brief closure, it becomes one of the first major hubs globally to re-open on July 7 after suspending operations partially on March 25.

2023: The major aviation hub remains committed to inclusivity, offering a seamless experience for travellers with diverse needs. The airport's efforts are recognised, with accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI) under Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation Programme.

2025: The airport unveils a smart corridor, allowing passengers to complete immigration in seconds, without the need for travel documents. DXB remains the world's busiest airport for its 11th consecutive year.