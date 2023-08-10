450 flights cancelled as typhoon lashes South Korea

People struggle in the rain and wind as the tropical storm named Khanun approaches the Korean Peninsular in Busan on Thursday, August 10. — AP

By WAM Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 11:09 AM

About 450 flights were grounded across South Korea on Thursday due to the impact of Typhoon Khanun, state news agency (Yonhap) reported.

The powerful typhoon made landfall on the country's southern coast at 9.20am and is on course to traverse the entire peninsula during the day, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

According to airport authorities, out of the 2,138 flights planned for the day, 452 had been suspended as of 8.30am.

Incheon International Airport, 27km west of Seoul, reported the cancellation or postponement of 145 flights out of a scheduled 1,048 flights.

At 14 other regional airports, the tally stood at 307 out of a scheduled 1,090 flights, according to Korea Airports Corp., which operates the airports.

The count of affected operations is predicted to rise as the typhoon advances, according to airport officials.

