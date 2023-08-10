450 flights cancelled as typhoon lashes South Korea

The emirate surpassed its pre-pandemic tourist figures, reaching 8.55 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to 8.36 million in 2019
About 450 flights were grounded across South Korea on Thursday due to the impact of Typhoon Khanun, state news agency (Yonhap) reported.
The powerful typhoon made landfall on the country's southern coast at 9.20am and is on course to traverse the entire peninsula during the day, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
According to airport authorities, out of the 2,138 flights planned for the day, 452 had been suspended as of 8.30am.
Incheon International Airport, 27km west of Seoul, reported the cancellation or postponement of 145 flights out of a scheduled 1,048 flights.
At 14 other regional airports, the tally stood at 307 out of a scheduled 1,090 flights, according to Korea Airports Corp., which operates the airports.
The count of affected operations is predicted to rise as the typhoon advances, according to airport officials.
ALSO READ:
The emirate surpassed its pre-pandemic tourist figures, reaching 8.55 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to 8.36 million in 2019
History provides Human Resources professionals with a treasure trove of knowledge that can be applied to modern-day challenges
The taxable person should assess the status of investment in the share or capital of juridical person to adopt the proper tax position, and tax the related income accordingly
Abu Dhabi-based company would acquire a 30% equity stake in Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Baku
The outlook for Dubai's off-plan market is promising and optimistic, constituting 52% of the total transactions in Q2 2023
'We won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too': X social media platform boss
Musk's act was enough for netizens to bring up his rumoured cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
IIJS Premiere 2023, now in its 39th edition, promises to be the largest gathering of domestic and international buyers, offering Indian jewellery manufacturers a platform to connect with retailers and explore product design and demand trends