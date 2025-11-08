3 Taiwanese airlines ban Bluetooth earphones in checked baggage

Taiwanese airlines Uni Air, Tiger Air and Eva Air have banned Bluetooth earphones in checked baggage due to safety concerns around built-in lithium ion batteries.

The earphones, including the charging case, are portable electronic devices (PED) which are always in "standby mode," due to the automatic charging feature. This means that it does not comply with the requirement that PEDs must be completely switched off in checked baggage, Uni Air said in a notice on its website.

Tiger Air also restricted the carrying of earphone charging cases, stating that they can only be carried in hand-held baggage on board the aircraft. Eva Air has issued similar guidelines, according to media reports.

Devices containing lithium batteries are largely restricted by airlines as they pose hazards of short-circuiting and risk of fires. The danger that these devices carry became clear in a recent incident aboard an Air China flight from Hangzhou to Incheon.

Crew rushed to extinguish flames as fire erupted in an overhead compartment; the cause was later identified to be lithium batteries. Although no one was hurt, the panic of a mid-air blaze was palpable.

In October, UAE's flag carrier Emirates banned the use of power banks onboard. The move is consistent with other UAE airlines' restrictions around these devices; while they can be carried in hand luggage, they cannot be charged or used for charging an other device during the flight. It is also prohibited to carry power banks in checked baggage.